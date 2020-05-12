SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

