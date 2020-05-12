Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,373. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 33.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 648.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 57.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,389,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

