SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 31,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.67. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

