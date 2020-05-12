Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $13.96 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

