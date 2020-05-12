SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.09. 6,454,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,866,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

