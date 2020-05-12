Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.83% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.