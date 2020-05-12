Spiking Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $472,795.66 and approximately $235,110.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.03641131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.