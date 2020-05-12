Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,481 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the average daily volume of 900 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 672,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

