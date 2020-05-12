Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,400 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.