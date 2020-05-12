Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,800 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 253,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 573,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235,970. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.