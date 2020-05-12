Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.70. 7,294,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $324.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.07 and its 200 day moving average is $244.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

