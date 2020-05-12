Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 10,900 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,226,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

