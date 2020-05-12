Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crane worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $5,705,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

CR stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 193,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

