Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lennar by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

