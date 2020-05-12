Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,890,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 262,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,994,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $4,454,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.70. 31,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,506. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $128.36 and a 52-week high of $251.51.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

