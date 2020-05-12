Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

ATR traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

