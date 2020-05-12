Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 562,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 786,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 133,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,812. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

