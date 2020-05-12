Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,627 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 131.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,272,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 2,995,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 1,411,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 1,181,751 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $17,430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 327,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 51,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,177. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

