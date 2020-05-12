Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

RS traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.28. 18,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

