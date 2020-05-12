Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,543 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Popular worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 38,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,196. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.