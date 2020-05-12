Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Steris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

STE traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.54. 29,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,629. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.