Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 39,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.