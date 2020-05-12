Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WABCO worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in WABCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.93. 18,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.20 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. Analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

