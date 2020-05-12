Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.7% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 268,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,426,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

