Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

