Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $378,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after buying an additional 746,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. 504,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,270,522. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

