Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.