Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit