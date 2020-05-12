Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 44.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NWL traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,294. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.