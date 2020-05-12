Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.99. 91,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average is $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

