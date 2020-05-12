Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 124,600 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $77,743,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,337 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $51,107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vipshop by 13,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,628,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 2,616,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

