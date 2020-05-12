Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 19,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,906 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 9,463,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,726,700. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.