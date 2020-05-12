Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Anthem stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.49. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

