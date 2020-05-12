Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 1,519,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

