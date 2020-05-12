Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 25,900 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 97,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 65,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 169,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.