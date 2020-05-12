Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 37,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,770,000 after purchasing an additional 489,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 298,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,194. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

