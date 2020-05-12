Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 39,300 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,940,000 after acquiring an additional 354,353 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,452 shares of company stock worth $12,496,980. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. 4,373,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,847,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

