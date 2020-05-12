Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Assurant comprises 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. 17,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.