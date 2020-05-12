Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 99,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 356,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.