Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,724. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

