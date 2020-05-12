Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. 39,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.