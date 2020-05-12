Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,833. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

