Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 15th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of STBI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.