SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.77. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts predict that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

