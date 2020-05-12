Summit State Bank (SSBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SSBI opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

