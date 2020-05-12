SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

