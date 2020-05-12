Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 513,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

