Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lowered by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Target by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.30. 2,902,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,663. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

