Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.5% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 371,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

