TCF Financial Co. (TCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

TCF Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TCF Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

NYSE:TCF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

