TD Securities Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $14.50

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,157. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.56. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

